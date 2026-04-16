Qatar's banking assets grew by an average 5% over the past five years and liquid assets to total assets stood at a “healthy” 30% level in February 2026, according to QNBFS.

Qatar banking sector's total assets stood at QR2.17tn in February, according to QNB Financial Services (QNBFS).

In its research note, QNBFS said assets grew by an average 5% over the past five years and liquid assets to total assets stood at a “healthy” 30% level in February 2026.

The banks' loan book remained flat at QR1.46tn, while deposits were up 1.6% to QR1.06tn in February 2026. As such, the LDR (loan-deposit ratio) increased to 138% in February against 137% in January (December 2025: 137%).

The overall loan book remained flat month-on-month in February 2026 despite strong performance from the international sector loans as public sector loans declined 2.7%, while private sector loans remained flat.

Total public sector loans sequentially receded by 2.7% (-0.6% against FY2025) in February 2026, it said, adding loans grew by an average of 4.9% over the past five years.

The government segment (representing about 39% of public sector loans) increased by 2.2% month-on-month (+17.6% vs. FY2025), while the government institutions segment (53% of total public sector loans) contracted by 8.3% on a monthly basis (-11.9% vs FY2025).

On the other hand, the semi-government institutions’ segment (8% of total public sector loans) contributed positively although immaterially, expanding by 15.4% month-on-month (+7.8% vs. FY2025) in February 2026.

Public sector deposits fell 1.3% month-on-month (-4.4% vs. FY2025) in February 2026. The government segment (constituting about 30% of public sector deposits) contracted by 5.8% on a monthly basis (-13.0% vs. FY2025).

Nevertheless, the government institutions’ (55% of public sector deposits) remained flat month-on-month (-1.8% vs. FY2025), while the semi-government institutions’ segment (16% of public sector deposits) rose 2.2% month-on-month (+5.6% vs. FY2025) in the review period. Deposits grew by an average 2.9% over the past five years.

Non-resident deposits retreated by 2.3% month-on-month (-7.3% vs. FY2025) in February 2026. Non-resident deposits as a percentage of total deposits moved up from 18.8% in FY2025 to 19.8% in February 2026.

The net interbank position remained negative at QR387bn as of February 2026 with due from banks totaling QR171.6bn, due to banks (QR559.0bn), and due to banks abroad remaining at a high of QR488.3bn in December 2025.

Private sector deposits were up 1% on a monthly basis (+3.8% vs. FY2025) in February 2026. On the private sector front, companies and institutions inched up 0.6% sequentially (+5.0% vs. FY2025). Moreover, the consumer segment increased by 1.2% month-on-month (+2.8% vs. FY2025).

Qatar banking sector loan provisions to gross loans remained flat at 4% month-on-month in February 2026. Loan loss provisions were flat on a monthly basis (+1.1 vs. year-end 2025). "So far Stage 3 loans have remained stable," the note said.

© Gulf Times Newspaper 2026 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

