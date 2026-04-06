Bank Nizwa, a key Islamic bank in Oman, has announced the appointment of Tariq Atiq as its Acting CEO. This leadership transition reflects the bank's forward-looking strategy and underscores its confidence in a seamless succession that upholds institutional stability and ensures continuity.

An industry veteran, Tariq brings over 25 years of hands-on banking experience, with a distinguished track record of success across retail banking, corporate banking, SMEs, cards, and digital banking, said Bank Nizwa in a statement.

He is widely recognised for his leadership in driving major transformation programs and delivering innovative digital solutions that have enhanced operational performance and elevated customer experience.

He has played a pivotal role in advancing landmark national and industry-first initiatives such as cashless government dealings and the development of the sultanate’s first e-Commerce gateway and the implementation of advanced digital platforms.

His leadership has consistently contributed to business growth, improved operational efficiency, and the adoption of innovative banking solutions aligned with evolving market trends.

On the key appointment, Tariq said: "I am honored to assume this role at this important stage in the bank’s journey, as it continues to strengthen its position as a leading institution in the Islamic banking sector. I look forward to building on the achievements accomplished to date and to advancing innovation while delivering sharia-compliant banking solutions that meet our customers’ aspirations and keep pace with evolving market dynamics."

"We will also continue to focus on enhancing customer experience, empowering national talent, and achieving sustainable growth that creates long-term value for all stakeholders," he stated.

Tariq holds a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from US, and an Executive MBA in Leading Digital Transformation from HEC Paris.

He has also completed a range of executive education programs from globally renowned institutions, such as Harvard Business School and INSEAD (France) and other professional certifications from internationally-recognized academic institutions, further strengthening his strategic and leadership capabilities.

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