Network International, the leading enabler of digital commerce in the Middle East and Africa, has announced a strategic referral arrangement with Citi to enhance the payment experiences for Citi’s corporate clients.

The referral arrangement will empower Citi to offer its corporate clients superior payment management solutions including enhanced transaction efficiency, increased security, and seamless payment integration capabilities, helping them to digitise and streamline their payment processes.

The collaboration enhances Network’s position as a preferred partner for payment solutions amongst UAE financial institutions, while benefitting from an expanded market presence.

Payment platform

Jamal Al Nassai, Group Managing Director, Merchant Services at Network International, said: “We are pleased to enter a referral arrangement with Citi to provide omni channel payment acceptance solutions to large enterprise customers of Citi across the MEA region. This collaboration is a testament of the trust that Citi has in our payment platform which offers wide variety of payment methods along with highest levels of security and convenience.

“We are confident that this referral arrangement will enable Citi to provide more comprehensive corporate banking services to their valued clients, while enabling Network to strengthen its leadership in the digital payments landscape in MEA region.”

Vivek Vaidyanathan, Citi Treasury & Trade Solutions Head, Middle East & Pakistan, said: “As clients’ business models evolve and the need for digital collections solutions take center stage, this collaboration perfectly aligns with our strategy to provide solutions to our clients. By collaborating with a leading regional player such as Network International, we are able to offer seamless market-relevant payment experiences thereby helping business to optimize their marketplace payments, business-to-business and direct-to-consumer transaction flows.”

Leading multinationals

Citi Treasury and Trade Solutions (TTS), part of Citi Services, banks nearly 1,100 of the leading multinationals active in the Middle East, and more than 400 of the leading emerging market champions that are headquartered locally and have global or multi-country aspirations.

TTS offers cutting-edge payment solutions including 24/7 US dollar clearing for financial institutions, the Citi Global Beneficiary Services Payment Tracker, and Spring by Citi, an end-to-end digital payments acceptance solution.

