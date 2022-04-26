Abu Dhabi – Mubasher: The unaudited net profits of National Bank of Fujairah (NBF) hiked by 43.7% year-on-year (YoY) to AED 60.35 million in the first quarter (Q1) of 2022 from AED 42 million, according to the bank's consolidated interim financials for the three-month period ended 31 March 2022.

The bank's net interest income and net income from Islamic financing and investment activities jumped to AED 238.57 million in Q1-22, compared to AED 227.56 million in the year-ago period.

The basic and diluted earnings per share (EPS) settled at AED 0.03 in Q1-22, versus AED 0.02 in the same quarter of 2021.

It is noteworthy to mention that in 2021, NBF has achieved net profits of AED 115.2 million, against net losses of AED 475.3 million in 2020.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

