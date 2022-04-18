MANAMA: The National Bank of Bahrain (NBB) has partnered with Bahrain National Insurance (bni) to offer exclusive discounted premium rates on motor and electric vehicle insurance as part of the bank’s auto loan product.

NBB announced that benefits include seamless processing of applications, availing auto financing without transferring salaries with zero-down payments, as well as special rates offered with zero processing fees for customers who are looking to purchase hybrid/electric cars.

Customers will also get comprehensive insurance coverage for up to five years on agency repairs and added benefits such as battery replacement and recharging for electric cars, as well as pick up and drop off for routine maintenance and annual inspection.

The agreement was signed by NBB chief executive for retail banking Subah AlZayani and bni chief executive Eman Mojali during a ceremony held at the bank’s headquarters with NBB head of retail products Ahmed Al Maskati and bni chief officer of motor and personal lines Mohammed Salman also in attendance.

