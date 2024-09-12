KUWAIT CITY: Kuwait International Bank (KIB) announced the setup of a special booth at The Warehouse Mall with the aim of raising banking awareness and financial literacy among community members. This effort aligns with KIB's ongoing and dedicated initiatives to support the directives and recommendations of the “Let's Be Aware” (Diraya) financial awareness campaign, launched by the Central Bank of Kuwait (CBK) and the Kuwait Banking Association (KBA) in cooperation with local banks. It also comes as part of KIB’s commitment to its leading role in guiding customers, helping them make sound financial decisions, and protecting the security of their banking data.

In this regard, Mariam Al-Nasser, Area Manager of Retail Banking at KIB, said: “One of KIB’s top priorities is fostering effective communication with customers across different segments and actively promoting financial literacy within society. We see the cultivation of financial awareness and the strengthening of customer relationships as essential to success in the banking industry. These efforts are crucial in guiding society toward a greater understanding of digital banking advancements, and in helping to prevent the increasing threats of fraud, phishing, and other harmful attempts to steal data and money.”

Al-Nasser highlighted that: “The Bank’s representatives took an active role in interacting with The Warehouse Mall visitors, showcasing our products and services while offering key information on banking rights, responsibilities, and the protection of personal data as outlined by CBK's guidelines. They emphasized the need for secure banking practices in today’s rapidly changing financial environment and addressed the growing concerns around fraud.” She added that: “KIB will continue to strengthen its financial awareness efforts by positioning its special booths in busy locations to enhance financial literacy across society and directly engage with a wide range of people to better grasp their banking needs.”

It is worth noting that KIB is committed to its leading and effective role in raising community awareness, which is considered an essential part of its comprehensive social responsibility strategy. The Bank constantly strives to launch initiatives that broadly enhance financial literacy and to participate in events that support the goals of the “Let's Be Aware” campaign, embodying its main slogan, “Bank for Life”.

