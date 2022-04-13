Kuwait Finance House–Bahrain has signed an agreement with Bahrain Specialist Hospital (BSH), enabling KFH – Bahrain debit card, credit card and the Visa Platinum “WorldPay” prepaid card holders to receive special offers from the hospital.

The promotional offers and special discounts from the hospital will run until the December 31, 2022, a KFH-Bahrain statement said.

The signing of the memorandum of understanding (MoU) took place at the bank’s headquarters in the Bahrain World Trade Center, and witnessed the presence of Hamed Mashal, Head of Retail Banking at KFH-Bahrain, Majed Ardati, Chief Operating Officer at Bahrain Specialist Hospital, in addition to a number of representatives from both parties.

“It gives us great pleasure to collaborate with KFH – Bahrain to provide their valued customers with special offers on all our health services, which are provided by a qualified medical team consisting of reputable consultants and therapists within their respective fields. Customers will be able to benefit from these offers when making payments via their KFH cards,” commented Majed Ardati.

Hamed Mashal said: “Our partnership with Bahrain Specialist Hospital stems from our continuous efforts to provide banking products and services that meet our valued customers’ needs. We look forward to conducting more fruitful partnerships in the future, which will support our clients and provide them with rewarding services.

“This collaboration comes as part of our committed efforts in providing health-related services to our customers, which is a primary objective in our social responsibility initiatives directed towards society and individuals alike.”

The credit cards and Visa Platinum “WorldPay” prepaid card from KFH – Bahrain provide customers with various advantages including obtaining points on the loyalty program which can be exchanged for valuable services, which are also Shari’a compliant and are approved worldwide.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).