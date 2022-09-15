NEW YORK: Investopia, the global investment platform launched by the UAE Government in September 2021, announced a new strategic partnership with SALT, a premier global thought leadership forum, at a ceremony held at SALT New York 2022.

The parties signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) outlining collaboration on a joint event to take place next year in the UAE, in collaboration with the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED).

Mohamed Naser Al Zaabi, CEO of Investopia, and Anthony Scaramucci, Chairman of SALT, signed the MoU in the presence of Abdullah bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy and Chairman of Investopia, and Mohamed Ali Al Shorafa, Chairman of ADDED.

"Investopia’s main objective is to create a global ecosystem for investment," said Bin Touq. "Through this partnership, Investopia and SALT will collaborate to bring together investors and business leaders from all over the world to discuss trends shaping the future of investment and identify investment opportunities in sectors that will define the economy in years to come."

"As strategic partners, SALT and Investopia will work together to organise a prestigious, invitation-only conference featuring the world’s leading investors, entrepreneurs and policy experts. The event will mark Investopia’s second annual conference and SALT’s second Middle East edition, following the success of SALT Abu Dhabi 2019. "We are thrilled to bring SALT back to the UAE, which is an important crossroads of capital and epicenter of innovation," said Scaramucci. "The debut editions of both Investopia and SALT Middle East were transformational events, and we can’t wait to collaborate to host what will be one of the premier gatherings on the global calendar."

Al Shorafa said, "Against the backdrop of a continuously evolving global market, convening with international peers to tackle current trade and investment headwinds, assessing economic indicators and exchanging expertise and perspectives is of vital importance if we are to stay ahead and pre-empt for shifts in market trajectories. This is the basis behind creating Investopia, to be able to engage the views and case studies of various international jurisdictions and operations, and why we are seeking partners like SALT."

Investopia’s first annual conference, which took place on the 28th March 2022 in Dubai during Expo 2020 Dubai, successfully initiated strategic business dialogues across 12 vital economic sectors, such as education, renewable energy, supply chain, logistics, space, agri-tech, and healthcare.