Abu Dhabi – First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB) has entered an exclusive long-term global partnership with Mastercard.

The landmark agreement encompasses four key markets – the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, and Egypt – and aims to strengthen the region’s digital payments ecosystem through joint efforts, according to a press release.

The expansive collaboration empowers FAB to accelerate growth and innovation in the UAE while facilitating expansion plans into international markets.

Through this partnership, FAB will introduce tailored products, services, and solutions for its priority consumers, small- and medium-sized enterprises (SME), and commercial segments, enhancing choice, flexibility, and customer benefits.

The partners use cutting-edge technologies like Artificial Intelligence (AI) to revolutionize the customer experience and drive operational efficiency.

Mastercard's global expertise and the capabilities of its Global Center for Advanced AI and Cyber Technology, located in the UAE, will play a pivotal role in this endeavour.

Aligned with a commitment to shared value creation, Mastercard and FAB will collaborate closely on initiatives and strategic programs. This unified approach fosters deeper day-to-day collaboration and a shared focus on long-term growth strategies.

Futoon Al Mazrouei, Group Head of Consumer Banking for UAE at FAB, stated: “FAB and Mastercard share a commitment to excellence and customer-centricity. We are excited to deepen our partnership, leveraging Mastercard’s innovative capabilities and unique partnership approach to accelerate growth and digital transformation across the region.”

Khalid Elgibali, Division President for the Middle East and North Africa at Mastercard, said: “At Mastercard, we collaborate with leading ecosystem players to drive financial inclusion and innovation. Our global partnership with FAB marks a significant milestone in our journey of growth and innovation. We are eager to leverage our strengths to redefine the payments landscape together.”

In 2023, FAB logged net profits of AED 16.40 billion, up 22% year-on-year (YoY) from AED 13.41 billion.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).