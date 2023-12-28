Fawry for Banking Technology and Electronic Payments teamed up with Simple Touch to enhance software and enterprise resource planning (ERP) solutions in the food and beverage (F&B) sector across the region.

The partnership will evolve Simple Touch's restaurant management systems by integrating the latest advanced financial technologies provided by Fawry within the MENA region, according to a press release.

Furthermore, this alliance comes with the framework of the ongoing development in the F&B industry in the MENA region. The collaboration is expected to bolster the digital payment systems within the sector across the region.

Mohamed Kamel, Head of Acceptance Business Development and Billers Relationship Management at Fawry, said: "Our goal is to provide an integrated and innovative solution that caters to the needs of companies in this sector, ultimately enhancing their efficiency and elevating the overall customer experience.”

Hady Samir, Co-Founder and Head of the Commercial Sector at Simple Touch, commented: "This collaboration marks a milestone in combining our expertise in developing business management software in the food and beverage industry with Fawry's innovative technologies in the realm of fintech and digital payments.”

Earlier this month, Fawry and POS Mission partnered to launch a 360 solution for electronic restaurant management.

In the first nine months (9M) of 2023, the EGX-listed firm logged consolidated net profit after tax valued at EGP 556.21 million, versus EGP 192.93 million in 9M-22, including minority interest.

