Faisal Islamic Bank of Egypt (FAIT) posted a 5.8% year-on-year (YoY) increase in business volume at the end of February 2024, according to the indicators filed to the Egyptian Exchange (EGX) on March 26th.

The bank’s business volume came in at EGP 178.388 billion at the end of February, compared to EGP 168.575 billion in February 2023.

Total assets rose by 5.7% YoY to EGP 175.344 billion last February, versus EGP 165.888 billion in the same month of 2023.

The number of customers’ accounts saw a 1.9% YoY uptick to EGP 2.006 billion in February from EGP 1.969 billion in the corresponding month last year.

Faisal Islamic Bank of Egypt is a financial institution that offers banking and investment services in accordance with Islamic Sharia principles through its head office and branches located across the country.

