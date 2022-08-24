DUBAI: Massimo Falcioni, CEO, Etihad Credit Insurance, said that the UAE’s yet another milestone in achieving a record growth in non-oil trade is a result of the country’s adoption and execution of progressive legislations for economic reforms and proactive frameworks to drive economic expansion.

In his statement to the Emirates News Agency (WAM), Falcioni added this was rolled out through concerted partnership efforts between the public and the private sectors to accelerate economic development by enhancing national competitiveness and continuously developing world-class capabilities.

Etihad Credit Insurance, the UAE Federal export credit company, was launched in 2018 with the mandate to reinforce the country’s economic diversification programmes and support its export, re-export and foreign investment expansion. "In line with the vision of the wise leadership to move towards the knowledge economy, we remain committed to accelerating economic recovery during the post-pandemic era," he concluded.