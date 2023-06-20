DUBAI: Emirates NBD, a leading banking group in the region, is celebrating its 60th anniversary this year.

The landmark occasion also marks the bank’s journey and tremendous progress from a homegrown local bank to a homegrown international bank, employing over 30,000 people across its markets and serving over 17 million customers in 13 countries.

Following the theme of “60 years together”, the bank has a series of festive events planned to mark the historic milestone, aiming to bring together all its stakeholders including employees, customers, the community and shareholders. To commemorate the milestone, the bank has also unveiled a special logo, to be used on all bank communications through the anniversary year.

Emirates NBD has made significant strides over the past six decades, transforming from a local UAE bank to an international banking brand, with a rich legacy and landmark achievements across key pillars.

Commenting on the milestone, H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of Emirates NBD, said, “Emirates NBD has played a pivotal role in supporting the growing economic prosperity of the UAE and its communities over the years. We have demonstrated the strength of our vision and brand to the world, positioning ourselves as a regional leader in global banking innovation. Today, we can proudly say that Emirates NBD is one of the forerunners for the country’s financial services industry.

“We take this opportunity to extend our gratitude to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, for his inspiring vision and wise leadership, which has enabled Dubai and the UAE to become a leading player in the global financial services sector. We would also like to thank our loyal and valued shareholders and customers, dedicated employees and the community, who have played a significant role in our continuing success.”

Sheikh Ahmed added, “Looking ahead, leaning on our strategic pillars, Emirates NBD will continue to expand and drive growth in new geographies and maintain our position as the strongest bank in the UAE."