Export Development Bank of Egypt (EBank) has reported an 81% year-on-year (YoY) climb in consolidated profits after tax for the first nine months of 2024, according to the lender’s financial indicators.

The bank’s consolidated profits excluding minority interest rose to EGP 1.919 billion in the January-September period from EGP 1.063 billion in the same period a year ago.

The bank’s standalone net profits after tax went up to EGP 1.93 billion in the first nine months of the year from EGP 1.046 billion in the corresponding period of 2023.

Meanwhile, standalone net interest income rose to EGP 15.977 billion from EGP 8.596 © 2020-2023 Arab Finance For Information Technology. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).