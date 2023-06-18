Eazy Financial Services (EazyPay) and JCB International Co Ltd, the international operations subsidiary of JCB Co Ltd, have signed a deal to enable JCB payment acceptance at the bank’s POS and e-commerce merchants in Bahrain.

The signing ceremony was held at EazyPay’s Hub (EP’s Headquarters) in the presence of EazyPay and JCB representatives.

The partnership will provide JCB cardholders around the world with greater convenience, allowing them to enjoy the usage of their JCB Cards at all EazyPay merchant outlets across the kingdom. This is in line with the kingdom’s Economic Vision 2030, to provide customers with a competitive, sustainable and fair environment.

Adding value

Nayef Al Alawi, founder and CEO of EazyPay, said: “Our aim is to add value, and JCB gives us the opportunity to do that. This comes in harmony with our ongoing commitment & efforts to consistently accelerate our clients’ cutting-edge technology and innovative payment solutions, driven by our vision of cementing our position as the leading POS (point of sale) & Online payment gateway provider of digital financial services in Bahrain, and work beyond conventional payment acceptance practices.”

Yuchi Kadowaki, CEO of JCB Middle East, said: “Bahrain is a very important market for JCB. The number of travellers, be it for business or leisure, is increasing. JCB’s business in the region is also increasing in line with this and I am delighted that we have entered into this partnership with the EazyPay. The kingdom regularly holds world-class events such as the Bahrain F1 Grand Prix. This partnership will enhance our offering for convenience of cardholders in the kingdom and cater for both the business and touristic needs of our cardholders worldwide.

