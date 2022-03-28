Raghavan Seetharaman, the veteran CEO of Doha Bank has resigned after 15 years of service at one of the biggest commercial banks in Qatar.

The bank has not given further details about Seetharaman's resignation. Prior to joining Doha Bank, he worked as an assistant general manager at PricewaterhouseCoopers.

Doha Bank has established overseas branches in Kuwait, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Mumbai, Chennai and Kochi as well as representative offices in Japan, China, Singapore, Hong Kong, South Africa, South Korea, Australia, Turkey, the United Kingdom, Canada, Germany, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Nepal.

Doha Bank is rated A by Fitch and A3 by Moody’s for its Issuer Default Rating and long-term Counter Party Risk Assessment respectively.

