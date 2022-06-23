Cairo Amman Bank has penned an exclusive cooperation agreement with Network International Jordan to provide the bank with a variety of card and digital payment products.

Upon the agreement, the two entities will secure various card issuance-related digital services to meet the needs of the bank’s clients, according to a recent press release.

Amjad Al Sadeq, CEO of Network International Jordan, noted that Jordan’s Network International will boost the lender’s technical services to enhance its banking functions.

The partnership also aims to endorse the Jordanian and regional banking market.

Kamal Al Bakri, CEO of Cairo Amman Bank, said: “This partnership enables us to provide innovative payment products and solutions to our credit card holders as part of the bank’s vision to expand its customer base and credit card portfolio, which in turn enhances our position in the local and regional markets.”

