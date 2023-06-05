Saudi Arabia - Within its efforts to contribute in the Saudi Vision 2030’ main objectives, and benefit from the enabling local business environment, “Bidaya Home Finance”, headquartered in Riyadh, has changed its commercial brand name to "Bidaya Finance”.



As a licensed financier by The Saudi Central Bank (SAMA), this move reflects Bidaya’s plans to consolidate its relations with its current and potential clients from retail and corporate sectors. Representing a new milestone in its successful journey, the new step will support its strong presence in the local financing market after accumulating specialized expertise over eight years.



“This step is considered an organic growth for our company after acquiring a high level of extensive and profound experience in the Saudi financial service sector for eight years; since its inception in 2015. We gained the right trust in wide segments of Sharia-compliant home finance clients and we are proud of our robust partnerships and relations we enjoy with key stakeholders in the housing and financ sectors”, Mr. Thalib bin Ali Al Shamrani, the Chairman of the Board of Directors said.



“Our current prestigious reputation in the local market will support us to position ourselves as a reliable company in providing various financing solutions and enter into wider segments of comprehensive financing sector. Thanks to our ability to provide competitive services that meet various financing purposes, we can contribute to supporting the growing national economy and its ambitious future strategies as one of the largest economies in the G20 and the region in general”, Al Shamrani added.



“We rely on a clear vision to contribute to achieving the Saudi Vision 2030’ main objectives, and benefit from the attractive local business environment that unleashes enormous business potential and expands the economic base. We will be inspired by our wise leadership and take advantage of the abundant opportunities in the local market, mainly the best local talents who will play a major role in our journey to become a leading provider of real estate finance for corporate, SME, and commercial sectors”, Mahmoud Dahduli, CEO of Bidaya Finance said.

