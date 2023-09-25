BankDhofar, a leading financial institution in Oman, has inaugurated its 100th branch in the heart of the city reinforcing its pivotal role in the sultanate's economic development.

The launch reaffirms BankDhofar’s commitment to extend financial services and enhance customer accessibility across the sultanate besides underscoring its ‘Closer to You’ concept.

Abdul Hakeem Omar Al Ojaili, CEO of BankDhofar, commented: “This achievement is a result of the hard work and dedication of our team, as well as the support of our customers. We are committed to providing our customers with the best possible banking experience and our expanding branch network is a key part of that strategy. We are proud of our journey and our commitment to serving Oman's various regions and communities, empowering our customers to achieve their financial goals.”

Financial companion

“We are not just a bank; we are our customers’ financial companion, committed to helping each one of them achieve their financial aspirations. We have equipped our branches with the latest banking technologies to enable customers experience the best banking experience. Our teams of experts are ready to serve and provide expert guidance to ensure that our customers receive the best solutions tailored to their unique financial needs,” Al Ojaili added.

With ongoing plans to open new branches in various locations across Oman, BankDhofar’s goal is to make banking services more accessible and convenient for everyone.

The expansion process reflects the bank’s commitment to enhance in-country value addition. It has, time and again, affirmed its intent to partner with the government in bringing to fruition the objectives of Oman Vision 2040, while augmenting the Omanisation drive by offering employment opportunities to talented individuals.

