Muscat – As the largest asset manager in Oman and a leading asset manager in the GCC region, with assets under management (AUM) exceeding $3bn, Bank Muscat’s Investment Banking and Capital Markets division is driving the development of the capital markets and investment sector in the sultanate.

Bank Muscat has played a significant role in Oman’s capital markets, offering a diverse range of innovative investment products that reflect the latest trends in the evolving global and GCC markets.

As the largest financial advisory team in Oman, Bank Muscat’s Investment Banking team has executed over $40bn worth of transactions for more than 95 financial advisory and fundraising mandates over the past 15 years, the bank announced at a press conference on Wednesday.

With a proven track record of successful operations spanning almost three decades, Bank Muscat’s Investment Banking division offers tailored investment solutions across various asset classes, including equity, fixed income, real estate, and private equity investments. Additionally, the bank’s investment banking team leads the market in offering financial advisory and fundraising solutions, covering both debt and equity instruments.

Khalifa Abdullah al Hatmi, Deputy General Manager of Investment Banking and Capital Markets at Bank Muscat, said, “The accomplishments of the Investment Banking and Capital Markets department over the years reflect Bank Muscat’s commitment to incorporating its values into various businesses, working towards enhancing the bank’s vision, and serving customers better every day. Bank Muscat invests heavily in expanding its financial advisory services, providing investment opportunities, and supporting Oman’s economy by successfully completing several strategic transactions for major institutions across a range of economic sectors.”

Hatmi added, “Bank Muscat is keen to maintain its leadership in investment in the sultanate, and the progress made thus far is a testament to the dedication of our team of experts and professionals, who are committed to providing best-in-class investment services to the bank’s individual and corporate clients.”

Bank Muscat’s Investment Banking team leads the market in corporate finance and advisory solutions, including corporate finance, project finance, debt capital markets, debt refinancing and restructurings, IPOs, structured financings, quasi-equity financings, private placements, and mergers and acquisitions in Oman.

Recently, Bank Muscat launched the Al Tharwa Fund, the first ‘income and growth’ fund of its kind in Oman. Its objective is to provide individual and institutional investors with stable returns through regular dividend distributions, alongside capital appreciation. The fund offers the unique benefit of diversification by investing in two key asset classes—equity and fixed income—through a single fund.

Similarly, Bank Muscat offers the Oryx Fund, which primarily invests in listed equities in the GCC region, and the Bank Muscat Money Market Fund, which focuses on fixed-income instruments from leading financial institutions in Oman.