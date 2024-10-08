The Bahrain Association of Banks (BAB) has elected a new Board of Directors for the 2024-26 term at its annual general meeting, presided over by Adnan Yousif, the current Chairman of the Board.

The newly appointed board members include Yaser Alsharifi, Ahmed Alkharji, Dalal Al Qais, Rafik Nayed, Hisham Al-Rayes, Othman Ahmed, Sattam Algosaibi, Abdulwahid Janahi, Abdulla Bukhowa, Sara Abdulhadi, Dr Boutros Klink and Joseph Gharib.

Following the election, the Board convened for its first session, where Alsharifi was chosen Chairman, Alkharji Deputy Chairman and Al Qais Treasurer.

Strategic goals

Alsharifi conveyed his appreciation to the Board for the confidence shown in electing him as Chairman and highlighted the association’s commitment to advancing its strategic goals, which centre on strengthening the banking sector, streamlining operational processes, capitalising on emerging opportunities and reinforcing the association's identity.

The new Chairman commended the association's performance so far, highlighting the significant achievements and developmental initiatives that have strengthened Bahrain's banking sector. He noted the support from member financial institutions and the confidence shown by shareholders in the association’s strategic direction and performance. This support was described as a source of pride and a key factor in the association's success.

Alsharifi further said BAB is now entering a new phase, prepared to adapt to industry developments and seize emerging opportunities within the evolving business and financial landscape, with the aim of driving sustainable growth for the banking sector and its stakeholders.

Full readiness

Outgoing Chairman Yousif expressed confidence in the new Board’s ability to continue leading BAB toward greater achievements and fulfilling the aspirations of the banking sector.

Dr Waheed Al-Qassim, CEO of BAB, underscored the executive team’s full readiness to execute the strategic directives of the Board, transforming them into actionable plans, initiatives, and projects aimed at optimising performance and ensuring sustained success.

The association remains committed to launching diverse programmes that maximise value for member banks and financial institutions, while also introducing new initiatives that benefit members and partners alike. These efforts are designed to further strengthen the association’s role as the primary representative body for all financial and banking institutions in Bahrain.--TradeArabia News Service

