Dubai – Ajman Bank has entered into a contract with Positive Zero’s unit, Taka Solutions, to deploy its energy efficiency solutions at the bank’s headquarters.

The 10-year shared savings energy performance contract (SSEPC) covers the application of eight energy efficiency measures to Ajman Bank's facilities, according to a press release.

Mustafa Al Khalfawi, CEO of Ajman Bank, said: "This collaboration underscores our commitment to innovation and environmental stewardship, reflecting our dedication to not only meet the financial needs of our clients but also to contribute positively to the community and environment we operate in.”

Ajman Bank anticipates a 28% reduction in energy costs and a decrease in carbon dioxide emissions by 752 tonnes annually, equivalent to planting 11,300 trees.

David Auriau, Co-Founder and CEO of Positive Zero, commented: “Along with our trusted partners like Ajman Bank, we are investing and driving the widespread adoption of efficient technologies and solutions to develop more sustainable built environments and smarter cities, helping businesses substantially reduce their consumption, costs and carbon emissions.”

It is worth noting that Ajman Bank’s net profit surged to AED 107.42 million in the first quarter (Q1) of 2024 from AED 49.15 million in Q1-23.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

