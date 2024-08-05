The Agricultural Bank of Egypt(ABE) has recently opened 10 branches across six governorates, bringing its total count to 1,114. This strategic expansion reinforces ABE’s role in providing accessible banking services throughout Egypt, making it the most widespread bank across various centres and villages nationwide.

As part of its commitment to broadening its reach, ABE has also completed the development and reopening of 16 branches. These upgrades align with the bank’s plan to enhance its network, ensuring services adhere to the highest quality standards and incorporate the latest banking systems.

The newly established branches are strategically located in densely populated villages, with a focus on areas covered by the presidential initiative “Decent Life.” This initiative aims to improve the quality of life in rural regions by providing financial and banking services, thereby empowering residents.

Simultaneously, Agricultural Bank of Egypt has implemented a cutting-edge banking technology system. This advanced system streamlines essential banking operations, including account management, withdrawals, deposits, transfers, lending, and settlements. By enhancing service quality, ABE aims to provide faster and more efficient access to banking and financial services for its customers.

The bank’s digital transformation efforts are also underway. The new banking system supports digitization across all services and facilitates the launch of digital products and smart applications. These initiatives cater to customer needs for digital banking services and alternative payment channels, ensuring exceptional service delivery.

Agricultural Bank of Egypt’s expansion strategy extends to rural and Upper Egypt villages, reinforcing its position as a primary supporter of farmers and rural residents. The bank’s goal aligns with Egypt’s Vision 2023, promoting sustainable economic and social development. Additionally, ABE aims to attract a diverse customer base, contributing to the national financial inclusion strategy.

© 2024 Daily News Egypt. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

