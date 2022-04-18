ABU DHABI- Abu Dhabi Global Market Academy (ADGMA), the educational arm of Abu Dhabi Global Market, the Human Resources Authority (HRA) in Abu Dhabi, and Banque Misr have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to establish a banking educational programme at Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM).

The agreement furthers the parties’ strategic collaboration to facilitate knowledge exchange and enhance the educational and training platforms for banking offered by ADGM Academy. The partnership aims to refine the skills of Emirati researchers, promote their successful integration to the private sector, and support their pursuit of meaningful and sustainable employment.

The MoU was signed by Ahmed Saleh, Acting Executive Director of the Workforce Development and Management Sector at HRA, and Abdullah Al Suwaidi, ADGMA Board Member, and Khaled El Bialy, CEO Banque Misr, UAE.

Hamad Sayah Al Mazrouei, Managing Director of ADGMA, said, "This is a significant milestone for ADGM Academy, as we reinforce our commitment to support the UAE’s knowledge sector, particularly in the crucial fields of finance and banking. Through this partnership with HRA and Banque Misr, we aim to train and certified the Emirati nationals for employability in Banque Misr. We are proud to be supporting the UAE’s wider goal to further cultivate local talent."

Successful graduates of the programme will be selected for employment within their organisations through robust and structured assessment centers. Banque Misr will identify and sponsor the graduates of the ADGM Academy programme, and further assist in training and employability as per their human resources requirements.

To get started, the Academy and its partners will formalise a study proposal highlighting the complete banking education key performance indicators, followed by establishing a committee to provide support, guidance and oversight of progress.

With the support of Banque Misr, ADGMA will identify training needs, and then, with the assistance of the Human Resources Authority, will recognise potential UAE graduate Nationals seeking job opportunities to be trained and be prepared for employment.

Commenting on the agreement, Amal Al Jabri, Acting Director-General of the HRA, confirmed that this agreement represents an extension of the fruitful institutional cooperation between the Authority and ADGMA to enhance the participation of UAE nationals in the private sector.

She underscored the importance of the educational platform for banking business in supporting the qualitative Emiratisation rates in the financial and banking sectors.

Al Jabri praised the role of Banque Misr in supporting national development programmes in the financial and banking field, adding that the HRA in launching more innovative initiatives that support the comprehensive development of Abu Dhabi's labour market.

Khaled El Bialy, CEO Banque Misr, UAE, said, "Banque Misr has always attached great importance to the development and advancement of human resources, believing that they are the most important assets of any institution, and that the strength of institutions lies in their enlightened talent."

He confirmed that "the signing of the MoU comes within the framework of Banque Misr's values and strategies reflecting its commitment and dedication to sustainable development and achieving prosperity for Egypt and all countries in which the bank operates".