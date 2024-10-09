Ras Al Khaimah Chamber of Commerce and Industry and Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone - RAKEZ, in collaboration with Abu Dhabi Exports Office (ADEX), organised a workshop to highlight the services and finance solutions provided by Abu Dhabi Exports Office, the export financing arm of the Abu Dhabi Fund for Development (ADFD).

The workshop, which took place at Ras Al Khaimah Headquarters, was attended by representatives of the private sector in the emirate in the presence of Dr. Ahmed Al Shemaili, Director-General, Ras Al Khaimah Chamber of Commerce, Ramy Jallad, Group CEO of the Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone, and representatives of the Abu Dhabi Exports Office.

Representatives of the Abu Dhabi Exports Office made a presentation on the various financing solutions offered by ADEX, including the requirements for obtaining finance and the application procedures.

It also highlighted the competitive advantages provided to exporters and foreign buyers, as well as examples of leading strategic partnerships between the Abu Dhabi Exports Office and local entities and international financial institutions that support the growth of UAE exports and sustainability of the national economy.

Dr. Ahmed Al Shemaili welcomed the attendees and underscored the role of ADEX in supporting economic growth and global competitiveness, as well as the financing solutions for supporting exports, which creates a robust foundation for more efficiency.

He stressed that the Chamber of Commerce is keen to participate in initiatives that target member companies of the Chamber, as well as entities benefiting from the services of RAKEZ, to enhance the ease of doing business in Ras Al Khaimah and improve the business environment in the emirate.

Khalil Fadel Al Mansoori, Director-General of ADEX, emphasised, “Our participation in the workshop reflects our keenness to promote ADEX’s credit facilities, that are designed to empower Emirati companies in exporting their goods and services to global markets. We are focused on establishing new strategic partnerships between the UAE and other countries around the world, which will enhance trade exchange, stimulate economic activity, and support the growth of key industrial sectors. These initiatives are crucial for achieving the objectives set forth in the Abu Dhabi Economic Vision 2030 and advancing the UAE’s economic diversification efforts, as well as contributing to the UAE Centennial Plan 2071.”

Ramy Jallad, Group CEO of the Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone, said, “Supporting the companies in the Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah is a crucial factor for enhancing sustainable economic growth. These companies represent a key pillar for growth of the local economy, and providing financial solutions that enable them to reach the global markets will unlock new growth and expansion opportunities. Through our cooperation with the Abu Dhabi Exports Office, we will contribute to providing innovative financial solutions for clients, investors, and companies to help them overcome the challenges they face in the export process, including reducing trade and financial risks."

He noted that they are committed to paving the way for investors and companies across various sectors to expand their businesses and increase their exports, which will enhance their role in the economic development and support Ras Al Khaimah's ambitions to become a leading regional and international hub for business and investment.