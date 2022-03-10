Bahraini entrepreneurs have the potential to expand globally due to an integrated support system that includes a variety of financial services and programmes, incubators, business accelerators and export services, said an expert.

Entrepreneurs must make decisions based on facts, data, and information, to carefully assemble their team, to ensure continuous improvement, and to consistently push themselves to new levels of challenge and success, said Mohammad Al-Razaz, a Serial Entrepreneur and the Co-founder & CEO of OTO, Mena’s largest shipping Integrator & Aggregator Solution for Online Businesses, during a fireside chat hosted by the ‘Collective Hub’ in Bahrain Bay.

For his part, Ali Almajthoob, Executive Director at (MEVP), stressed that showcasing entrepreneur achievements is a useful reference for all those who want to explore the field of entrepreneurship and learn from their peers' rich experiences, pointing out that Mena's regions is rich with creative youth capable of launching innovative projects, which can be invested in the development and re-export of modern technology.

Nawaf AlKoheji, CEO of ‘Tenmou’, said that this event is part of Tenmou's initiatives to enhance angel investment, inspire more Bahraini entrepreneurs to develop their ideas into viable economic initiatives, and benefit from the experiences of entrepreneurs on a regional and worldwide level.

Khawla Alshaikh, Director of the ‘Collective Hub’ branch in Bahrain Bay, which is also the headquarters of Tenmou and a business incubator, explained that this is the first in a series of events that the incubator is keen to organise to introduce entrepreneurs to its services and provide them with the chance to network with one another while launching and developing their entrepreneurial projects.

