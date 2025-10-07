Spring officially launches today (October 7) as a consolidated venture and innovation platform, bringing together the best of founder support, venture building, ecosystem design, strategic partnerships, and access to capital under one name, one mission, one team.

Previously known as Spring Venture Services and Spring Studios, the organization has evolved significantly in recent years by scaling programmes, expanding partnerships, and deepening its impact across the Mena region.

The transition to Spring reflects this growth and sets the stage for a new era of ecosystem building and venture creation, said the company in a statement.

Behind the rebrand is a story of momentum. Spring began as a venture studio, working side by side with ambitious founders to build companies from the ground up.

Over time, the team recognised that founders needed more than venture studio support alone. They required ecosystems that enable growth, investor networks that open doors, and strategic partners to accelerate scale, it stated.

Today, Spring combines the discipline of a venture studio with the reach of an ecosystem builder. Backed by investors and partners such as Salica Investments (formerly Hambro Perks), Faraday Investments and the Al-Waha Fund of Funds, along with regional and international collaborators, Spring provides startups with credibility, resources, and connectivity across Mena and beyond.

Zainab Khamis, Managing Director of Spring, said: "At Spring, we power what is next for founders, industries, and innovation ecosystems. We began by building ventures hands-on but quickly saw that while capital is abundant, investable, ready-to-scale startups are rare."

"That is the gap we are closing. As a full innovation platform, we design accelerators, manage funds, build startups, and run national programs to turn bold ideas into real outcomes. Innovation doesn’t fail for lack of ideas; it fails when ideas can’t be executed. We make innovation executable and are committed to lasting impact across the region," he stated.

Spring delivers impact through five interconnected pillars: Capital, Capability, Ecosystem, Partnerships, and Network. This model ensures that both founders and ecosystems receive the comprehensive support needed to achieve sustainable growth.

According to Khamis, the rebrand reflects Spring’s continued commitment to empowering visionary entrepreneurs and strengthening the ecosystems around them.

With a strong track record of transforming bold ideas into scalable businesses, Spring is dedicated to bridging the gap between capital and capability, driving real impact for startups, corporates, and governments alike, she added.

