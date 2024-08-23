Bahrain’s first Business Angels Company Tenmou, invested in two innovative ventures -- Tajweed, a digital platform for teaching the Holy Quran and Arabic language, and Travilege, an online B2B2C ERP software designed for travel agencies.

Nawaf Al-Kooheji, CEO of Tenmou, commented: “Tenmou is committed to expanding its investment portfolio, which has now surpassed 35 Bahraini startups. Our mission is to advance venture investment in technology within the kingdom and showcase the promising potential of local startups in Bahrain’s entrepreneurial ecosystem. Since its inception, Tenmou has successfully invested in companies that have achieved significant growth, expanding into regional and global markets beyond Bahrain.”

Al-Kooheji said Tenmou’s investment in Tajweed and Travilege was motivated by the company’s belief in their growth potential and noted that Tenmou’s investment in these startups contributes to enabling them to secure additional funding from local and regional investors. This, in turn, leads to the creation of more job opportunities in the market and stimulates entrepreneurship.

Angel investing in technology

Tenmou’s investment helps to spread the culture of angel investing in technology startups that have the potential for rapid expansion and are led by enthusiastic founders capable of implementing the company’s strategy and improving its financial performance.

“Tenmou has demonstrated exceptional success in exiting its investments in Bahraini startups. We have achieved returns of over three times its initial investment in an average timeframe of less than four years, surpassing industry benchmarks. These achievements highlight the significant role Tenmou plays in providing crucial funding opportunities to Bahraini entrepreneurs.”

Al-Kooheji further noted that Tenmou’s impressive track record of successful exits underscores its strategic expertise in identifying high-potential startup opportunities and its forward-thinking approach to accurately assessing the market value of innovative projects.

Copyright 2024 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).