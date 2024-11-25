Bahrain - Batelco, part of the Beyon Group, has signed up Almoayyed Contracting Group to develop Bahrain's first-ever White Space Data Center.

The new facility will be strategically located within the Beyon Data Oasis and adjacent to a scalable solar farm highlighting the project’s emphasis on both sustainability and innovation.

Batelco’s new White Space Data Center will cater to a wide array of customers, including cloud providers, AI-driven platforms, content delivery networks, internet exchanges and global submarine cable systems, leveraging the latest technologies to meet their evolving needs, said Beyon in a statement.

Once completed, the facility will stand as the largest and most power-dense in the kingdom, ensuring high availability, redundancy and industry-leading energy efficiency, it stated.

"We are excited to partner with Almoayyed Contracting Group for the construction of our new White Space Data Center at the Beyon Data Oasis," said Batelco Chief Global Business Officer Hani Askar after signing the agreement with Almoayyed Contracting Director and CEO MT Mathews, in the presence of officials from both companies.

"The facility’s modular design provides a flexible, scalable infrastructure, perfectly suited to the high-density and technically sophisticated demands of our clients. This facility embodies our commitment to delivering customized solutions that can adapt and grow with our customers evolving needs," he stated.

Askar pointed out that this project aligns with Batelco's ongoing strategic goal of establishing a robust digital infrastructure that positions it as a leader in Bahrain’s digital transformation.

"With this new white space data center, we are ensuring that Batelco is future-ready and equipped to support the expansion and growth of the digital sector in the Kingdom, in line with the Economic Vision 2030," he added.

Mathews said the Batelco White Space Data Center will be built with sustainability at its core, leveraging the solar farm for a greener and more energy-efficient approach to data centre operations, aligning with global standards for green data center practices.

"It is our honour to contribute to this important venture, and we are committed to ensuring the timely completion of this project. The Batelco Data Center is a pivotal project in advancing Bahrain’s telecommunications landscape and its completion will be an important addition to the digital technology projects within the Kingdom," he added.

