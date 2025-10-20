Bahrain Post has announced the launch of its mobile postal services.

It is an innovative step aimed at enhancing and expanding postal services across the kingdom’s governorates, Transportation and Telecommunications Ministry Under-Secretary for Postal Affairs Dr Khalid Al Haidan said yesterday.

The project seeks to provide convenient solutions that make it easier for citizens and residents to access services without the need to visit traditional post offices, he said.

Dr Al Haidan said the initiative includes fully-equipped vehicles to deliver postal services.

The service will be available daily from Saturday to Thursday, between 7am and 7pm, enabling customers to access postal services conveniently in multiple locations.

Customers wishing to benefit from the service may book an appointment in advance through the Customer Contact Centre at 80001100, via email at enquiry@mtt.gov.bh, or through the dedicated service page at www.bahrainpost.gov.bh, Dr Al Haidan said.

They may also contact the service via WhatsApp on 17341022. Appointments should be booked at least 24 hours in advance, and confirmations will be made through a follow-up call from the Bahrain Post team.

The project reflects the ministry’s commitment to providing modern and advanced services that meet the needs of individuals and institutions alike, the official said.

He added that the project forms part of a comprehensive strategy to modernise and develop postal infrastructure and expand the scope of services, as part of the ministry’s efforts to support digital transformation, improve service quality and enhance customer satisfaction.

Dr Al Haidan emphasised the ministry’s keenness to continue implementing initiatives that keep pace with global developments and contribute to improving the services provided to customers.

