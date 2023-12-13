Developments in Bahrain’s telecommunications sector reflect the country’s commitment to adopting innovative solutions that achieve the desired goals, His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, has said.

He affirmed the role of the sector today as he met Bahrain Telecommunications Company (Beyon) chairman Shaikh Abdulla bin Khalifa Al Khalifa as well as Beyon deputy chairman and Bahrain Network (BNET) chairman Shaikh Ali bin Khalifa Al Khalifa at Gudaibiya Palace yesterday.

HRH Prince Salman stressed the importance of strengthening the sector to further its contribution to the kingdom’s national economy.

He expressed pride in the kingdom’s national workforce for their successes in this vital sector, which supports the kingdom’s comprehensive development process, under the leadership of His Majesty King Hamad.

HRH Prince Salman was briefed on the BNET’s plans and the company’s efforts to attract specialised and skilled national cadres.

Shaikh Mohammed bin Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa and Finance and National Economy Minister Shaikh Salman bin Khalifa Al Khalifa also attended the meeting.