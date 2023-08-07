INNOVATORS and developers are being brought together for a hackathon in Bahrain to create solutions for the insurance industry.

The initiative, ‘Be the Disrupter: No-code InsurTech Hackathon’, is a collaboration between Spring Studies, Solidarity Bahrain, one of the leading insurance companies in Bahrain, and General Assembly, a pioneering Bahrain-based tech educator.

The event is scheduled to take place at the HP Spring Studios co-working space located in the United Tower in Bahrain Bay.

It will bring together 25 participants across five teams to tackle real-world challenges in the insurance sector and they will be using no-code platforms and present revolutionary solutions to shape the industry.

Applications are being accepted until Saturday on www.springstudios.io

The pre-hackathon event will be held from August 20 to 24 while the hackathon will run from September 3 to 5.

Up for grabs are cash prizes as well as an exclusive opportunity to pitch business ideas to industry stakeholders.

“We have always been at the forefront of innovation in the insurance sector and consistently strive to improve the products and services of our customers,” said Solidarity Bahrain Information Technology head Husain Sabt.

Spring Studios head Zainab Khamis added: “The concept of disruptive innovation is not only relevant in the insurance industry but also in the fintech industry.

“Fintech start-ups are known for their ability to challenge traditional financial institutions and offer innovative solutions to customers.”