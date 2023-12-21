ABU DHABI - Abu Dhabi University (ADU) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Creed & Bear Network L.L.C (C&B), a DataTech company that specialises in providing secure and cutting-edge Artificial Intelligence (AI) software solutions penetrating in the finance space. The MoU aims to establish a solid international collaboration in research, academics, and Fintech.

The MoU was signed by Professor Ghassan Aouad, Chancellor of ADU, and Flavio Villa, Founder and CTO of C&B, in the presence of leadership representatives from both entities.

Through this collaboration, ADU and C&B will provide students with world-class educational and industrial experience in the field of Fintech and Artificial Intelligence (AI), where C&B will offer students internship and training opportunities at the institution and provide them with grants to work on research projects that align with the company’s themes.

The agreement will see both entities collaborating to host joint workshops and conferences, serving as platforms for knowledge exchange and enriching academics. Additionally, the workshops will delve into consultancy projects and training programs to emphasise skill enhancement in the rapidly evolving Fintech sector.

Furthermore, the advisory board engagement will solidify the collaboration to ensure a continuous exchange of expertise and reflect a commitment to sustained collaboration and shared growth.

Professor Montasir Qasymeh, Associate Provost for Research and Academic Development at ADU, stated, “Through ADU’s robust ties between academia and industry leaders, we can effectively fulfil our mission of providing our students with diverse learning experiences, preparing them for future challenges and opportunities that await them.”

Villa, in turn, said, “This partnership is more than a strategic agreement; it is a bridge between cultures, a dialogue between curious minds, and a synergy between pioneers eager to explore the unknown. Today, we join forces with an ally who shares our vision and values, and this fills me with joy both personally and professionally.”