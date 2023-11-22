The Supreme Council for Women (SCW), in partnership with the Labour Fund Tamkeen, organised an engaging panel discussion that hosted prominent Bahraini women entrepreneurs from various sectors.

The panellists discussed the opportunities and challenges they faced during their entrepreneurial journey. The panel included Hala Almoayyed, CEO of Almoayyed Contracting Group, who spoke about her successful experience in the construction sector, where women are generally underrepresented. She was joined by Eman Al Sabah founder of Fablemill, who addressed the role of women in filmmaking specifically and in the creative sector in general, and Dania Al Shuwaikh co-founder of Daleel, who tackled the opportunities available to women in the rapidly evolving FinTech sector.

The discussion also featured Aida Al Mudaifa, founder of Early Riser, who highlighted the most prominent challenges facing startups in terms of growth and expansion.

The event took place at Riyadat Centre, the women business incubator established in partnership between the SCW, Tamkeen, and Bahrain Development Bank.