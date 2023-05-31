The National Bank of Bahrain (NBB) was a key partner to the Innov8 Hackathon 2023, one of the biggest cloud-based innovation hackathons.

As a strategic partner, NBB was an active contributor to the awards received by the winning participants in recognition of their outstanding efforts.

In line with its strategic sponsorship, Arif Janahi, head of commercial and SMEs at NBB, took part as one of the judges, lending his extensive knowledge and years of expertise to the panel, in addition to presenting the awards provided by NBB for the high school category. A number of representatives from NBB were also in attendance throughout the closing ceremony.

The Innov8 Hackathon showcased innovation with a focus on the Sustainable Development Goal 8 – Decent Work and Economic Growth.

The event focused on empowering talented youth in the kingdom with the opportunity to develop inventive and relevant solutions in the form of prototypes involving cloud-based technologies.