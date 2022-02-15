Riyadh – Mubasher: AXA Cooperative Insurance Company reported net profits before Zakat of SAR 166.72 million in 2021, down 0.06% from SAR 166.83 million in 2020.

The earnings per share (EPS) stood at SAR 2.77 in 2021, unchanged from 2020’s value, according to a bourse disclosure.

The company's net written premiums rose by 1.68% to SAR 1.30 billion last year from SAR 1.28 billion in 2020.

Net incurred claims reached SAR 885.41 million in 2021, up 0.69% from SAR 879.32 million a year earlier.

In the first nine months (9M) of 2021, AXA Cooperative's interim financials showed a decline of 1.41% year-on-year (YoY) in net profits before Zakat to SAR 124.17 million from SAR 125.95 million.