Wizz Air Abu Dhabi, an ultra-low-fare airline of the UAE, has added the fifth Airbus A321neo aircraft to its fleet and has launched its latest routes to Ankara, Turkey’s capital and the second most populous city in the country.

The flight to Ankara will commence on January 19, 2023 and will operate on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. Tickets are already on sale on wizzair.com and the airline’s mobile app, with fares starting at AED149 ($40.5).

Ankara is a modern European city with a rich historical heritage. While there are plenty of shopping malls, state houses and a bustling nightlife, it also offers a unique opportunity to experience its well-preserved architecture. From old castles and ruins to two extraordinary monuments central to the Turkish story – the Anıtkabir, a tribute to modern Turkey’s founder, and the Museum of Anatolian Civilisations – there is also a vibrant arts and cultural scene.

Michael Berlouis, Managing Director of Wizz Air Abu Dhabi said: “We look forward to expanding Wizz Air Abu Dhabi operations even further by adding Ankara to our ever-growing network. The new route will be operated by our fifth state-of-the-art Airbus A321neo aircraft which has been added to our fleet. Wizz Air Abu Dhabi continue to play a pivotal role in contributing to the growth of the UAE’s travel and tourism sector and connecting its capital with many marvellous destinations.

“This falls in line with our expansion plans and our commitment to providing the travel market with affordable options for travellers to explore an eclectic mix of new destinations. We are looking forward to welcoming you onboard our young and sustainable fleet soon.”

Strategically located in the UAE, Wizz Air Abu Dhabi provides ultra-low fare, hassle-free and efficient travel options to Alexandria (Egypt), Almaty (Kazakhstan), Amman (Jordan), Ankara (Turkey), Aqaba (Jordan), Athens (Greece), Baku (Azerbaijan), Belgrade (Serbia), Dammam (Saudi Arabia), Kuwait City (Kuwait), Kutaisi (Georgia), Manama (Bahrain), Male (Maldives), Muscat (Oman), Nur Sultan (Kazakhstan), Salalah (Oman), Santorini (Greece), Sarajevo (Bosnia), Sohag (Egypt), Tel-Aviv (Israel), Tirana (Albania) and Yerevan (Armenia) among others.

The new routes will enable Wizz Air Abu Dhabi to offer tourists and residents hassle-free, affordable travel in both the UAE and throughout the region. The national airline now flies to more than 36 destinations within a five-hour flight time radius of Abu Dhabi, since launching in January 2021.

The airline has a young fleet composed of five brand new state-of-the-art Airbus A321neo aircraft, offering the lowest fuel burn, emissions and noise footprint. Wizz Air Abu Dhabi has the lowest environmental footprint among its competitors in the region, supporting the airline’s long-term commitment to sustainability.

With WIZZ Flex, passengers can cancel their flight up to three hours before departure without any fee and receive 100% of the fare immediately reimbursed in airline credit.

