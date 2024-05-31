The General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) announced today the UAE's hosting of the Sixth Meeting of the Middle East North Africa Aircraft Accident and Incident Investigation Regional Cooperation Mechanism (MENA ARCM) Committee in Abu Dhabi on 19th November, 2024.

This announcement came at the conclusion of the fifth meeting of the committee - chaired by the UAE - in Muscat, Oman, in May 2024.

The meeting's agenda included discussions on the roles and responsibilities of air accident investigation bodies, regional challenges and opportunities, and the joint efforts among countries in the region to implement international standards set by the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) and included in the Annexes to the Chicago Convention on aircraft accident investigation and aviation safety.

Captain Aysha Mohammed Al Hamili, Assistant Director-General of Air Accident Investigations at the GCAA, underscored the UAE's commitment to enhancing regional cooperation frameworks, exchanging expertise, and learning best practices in air accident investigations.

On the sidelines of the meeting, the delegation participated in the Air Accident Victim and Family Assistance Conference, showcasing the UAE's experience, including the plans and regulatory frameworks in place. These frameworks are crucial for recovering from the impacts of aviation accident disasters.

The meeting and conference saw significant regional participation from representatives of Middle Eastern and North African countries, regional airlines, the European Union Aviation Safety Agency, Boeing, and the International Federation of Air Line Pilots' Associations.