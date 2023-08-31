The UAE, represented by the General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA), signed an air services agreement in its initials with the Republic of Palau, at the authority's headquarters in Dubai.

The agreement was signed on behalf of the UAE by Saif Mohammed Al Suwaidi, Director-General of the GCAA, and on behalf of Palau by Gustav Aitaro, Minister of State.

The agreement’s signing is part of the UAE's efforts to adopt an open skies policy to regulate air travel between the two countries, which will help create new commercial and tourism opportunities.

Al Suwaidi said that the UAE is committed to enhancing its cooperation with Palau through the air services agreement, which is expected to be finalised soon.

He also noted that the agreement will be a major step towards strengthening air transport services between the two countries, benefitting airlines and creating opportunities for new economic and commercial partnerships.

Aitaro expressed happiness at meeting with Al Suwaidi and working together to boost their cooperation.

The two sides are establishing the foundations of a successful partnership and enhancing and diversifying their countries’ economies, he added, stressing that the two countries share similar objectives, which include improving air connectivity to advance their economies and creating mutual economic and commercial opportunities.