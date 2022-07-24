UAE airlines continue their hiring spree both locally and in different countries around the world to fill various vacancies.

Local airlines – Emirates, Etihad Airways, flydubai, Air Arabia, and Wizz Air Abu Dhabi – are hiring around 300 people for full-time jobs in different capacities.

The Dubai-based Emirates is recruiting to fill 100-plus vacancies, including cabin crew, contact centre agents, sales agent, engineers, technical staff, airport service agents, senior maintenance technician and others.

For its subsidiaries such as dnata, Emirates Holidays, Emirates SkyCargo and Arabian Adventures, the flagship carrier has announced positions for the role of senior administrator, travel consultant, senior manager and chief architect, cargo handling supervisor, technical manager, senior cargo sales executive, public relations specialist and others.

In addition to Dubai, these vacancies are available across different cities and countries, including Auckland, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Karachi, Addis Ababa, Munich, Mauritius, London, Colombo, Muscat, New York, Chicago, Poland, Budapest and others.

Airlines are expected to continue hiring throughout this year as the aviation sector bounces back after the pandemic. Flydubai recently announced that they had expanded their workforce by 25 per cent since the start of the year.

Similarly, Abu Dhabi-based national airline Etihad Airways has listed 100-plus jobs on its career portal that include cabin crew, food safety audit officer, network development manager, airside safety officer, manager route profitability, forklift operator, warranty and repair officer, butcher, baker, cook, corporate communication officer among others.

Cabin crew jobs are available in different countries, including Australia, Germany, Oman, Istanbul, Netherlands, Greece, Spain, Bahrain, Kazakhstan, Japan, Malaysia and some other countries. However, the cabin crew will be based in Abu Dhabi.

Budget carrier flydubai is recruiting for over a dozen vacancies, including IT senior developer, flight operations manager, legal affairs specialist, senior officers for schedule planning, fleet and networking planning specialist, senior flight operations coordinator, IT network engineer and others.

Ghaith Al Ghaith, chief executive officer at flydubai, recently told Khaleej Times that the airline’s recruitment drive would continue “throughout the year.”

Sharjah-based low-cost airline Air Arabia also has more than 50 vacancies, including captain, crew, store controller, marketing manager, technician, account executive, call centre agent, marketing and PR executive and others.

Many of these jobs are based in other countries such as Pakistan, India, Egypt and Armenia.

Wizz Air Abu Dhabi has openings for the role of crew planner, cabin crew, experienced cabin crew and compliance manager.

