The Turkish Airlines has introduced new flights from Rize, a coastal city in the eastern part of the Black Sea Region of Turkey, to Jeddah and Riyadh. The new routes aim to meet the increasing demand for international travel between Turkey and Saudi Arabia, a report said.

The airlines will operate a weekly service between Rize and Jeddah. This route is scheduled to operate every Saturday with a Boeing 737-800 aircraft, the Travel and Tour World said.

Jeddah, known for its proximity to the Red Sea and as a gateway for pilgrims heading to Mecca, is a crucial destination for both religious and leisure tourism. The new route is expected to facilitate easier access for travellers from Turkey, thereby boosting tourism and cultural exchange, a statement said.

The Rize to Riyadh route offers one weekly flight, increasing to two weekly flights from June 26, 2024.

Riyadh, the capital of Saudi Arabia, is a significant centre for business and cultural activities.

Additionally, the Turkish Airlines has also introduced a weekly flight from Rize to Gassim, a Saudi Arabian province, that will operate until August 19, 2024.

The Gassim region is known for its historical and cultural significance, making it an attractive destination for tourists.

