Turkish Airlines is further strengthening its footprint in the UAE with the introduction of two daily flights between Abu Dhabi and Istanbul.

Starting October 26, 2025, the airline will increase its frequency from ten to fourteen weekly flights, offering its guests greater flexibility and seamless connectivity across its unrivaled global network.

With this development, travelers from Abu Dhabi will benefit from two daily departures, unlocking easier access not only to Istanbul, but also to over 350 destinations worldwide through Turkish Airlines’ expansive hub.

The frequency increase coincides with Turkish Airlines’ 44th year of its flight operations in the UAE, underscoring its long-standing commitment to connecting the UAE to the world.

Erol Şenol, Turkish Airlines Vice President, Sales (Middle East and Cyprus), said: “The introduction of double daily flights from Abu Dhabi marks not only a culmination of over four decades of flag carrier’s presence in the UAE, but also a renewed commitment to offering our guests more choice, convenience, and connectivity. We are proud to serve as a bridge between Türkiye and the world through our Istanbul hub, bringing people, cultures, and opportunities closer together.”

Copyright 2025 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

