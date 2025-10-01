Turkish Airlines, the national carrier of Turkiye, and Gulf Air, the national carrier of Bahrain, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to strengthen strategic cooperation.

This MoU establishes a framework for comprehensive cooperation across multiple fields, encompassing a strategic partnership agreement, potential joint ventures, reciprocal loyalty program benefits, and ground handling services.

As part of this MoU, both airlines will explore opportunities to expand their networks through strategic route opportunities, building on direct services between Türkiye and Bahrain.

Memorandum was signed by Bilal Eksi, Turkish Airlines CEO and Jeffrey Goh, Gulf Air Group CEO at Turkish Airlines’ Headquarters in Istanbul with the attendance of senior executives from both companies.

This collaboration aims to drive mutual growth, foster business development, and promote commercial, cultural, and social exchanges between Turkiye and Bahrain.

Eksi stated: “This collaboration with Gulf Air represents an important step in strengthening ties between our two companies. As the airline flying to more countries than any other, we remain committed to expanding cooperation across diverse areas while delivering more options and benefits to our guests. We believe this agreement will pave the way for further reinforcing the bonds between Türkiye and Bahrain, fostering growth and long-term cooperation.”

Goh said: “The signing of this MoU with Turkish Airlines marks a significant milestone in our commitment to enhancing connectivity and fostering collaboration in the aviation industry. By leveraging our combined strengths, we are able to offer our passengers access to new markets and significant additional travel options. This partnership reflects our strategy of partnership growth and to develop global connectivity for Bahrain."

