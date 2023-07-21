Airavat Aviation, a new venture by Transworld Group, a leading global logistics conglomerate, has entered the luxury private jet market in the region.

The company is set to redefine luxury private jet travel with its launch of hyper-personalised services, it said.

Combining opulence, convenience, and environmental responsibility, Airavat aims to make a significant dent in the market, providing discerning travellers with a new level of luxury that leaves a lasting impression.

Airavat's fleet of Hawker 4000 super-midsize business jets is poised to take the skies, offering on-demand flights to Europe, Africa, Asia, and the Middle East from its Dubai base.

According to reports, the Middle East and Africa jet charter market size is expected to grow from $511.52 million in 2023 to $851.90 million by 2028.

With an eye on the growing market for luxury travel in the region, Airavat aims to cater to ultra-high-net-worth individuals (UHNWIs) and business leaders seeking safe, luxurious, and environmentally conscious travel experiences and capture 8% to 10% market share over the next five years, the company said.

Leveraging its state-of-the-art private jets equipped with groundbreaking technology, Airavat ensures passengers enjoy a seamless, flexible, and discreet luxury travel experience, it said.

"Today's UHNWIs, HNWIs, business leaders, and C-suites not only seek customised travel experiences but are also increasingly environmentally conscious," said Ramesh S Ramakrishnan, Chairman of Transworld Group. "With the launch of Airavat, we aim to introduce a new dimension of bespoke luxury that seamlessly blends aviation, travel, and hospitality with sustainability. Drawing on Transworld Group's legacy, Airavat's human-centric focus delivers best-in-class luxury private jet services to our customers."

The strategic selection of Airavat's routes also aims to strengthen the Indo-Arab relationship by facilitating private aviation travel between these regions. As the private aviation sector experiences exponential growth, with some markets witnessing up to a 150% increase compared to pre-pandemic years, the Middle East has emerged as a destination renowned for unrivalled luxury experiences, innovative enterprises, and sustainable mega-developments. This vibrant region attracts affluent individuals and influential thought leaders from around the world, said the company.

In line with its commitment to sustainability, Airavat has partnered with a registered NGO to plant trees for every flight, effectively offsetting the carbon footprint of their operations. This initiative contributes to the aviation sector's goal of achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2050, aligning with global efforts to combat climate change, it added.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).