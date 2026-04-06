Dar es Salaam- The Omani Ground Handling Company “Transom”, which specializes in providing aviation and integrated ground services, announced the launch of its operational activities in the United Republic of Tanzania starting from the beginning of April 2026.

This expansion reflects Transom's drive to build a growing regional and international presence, having commenced operations at several key Tanzanian airports.

This vision aims to develop an integrated aviation services system that keeps pace with the rapid transformations in the sector globally.

The scope of operations includes providing a comprehensive suite of aviation services, encompassing air cargo, ground handling, and hospitality, thereby enhancing the company's ability to deliver integrated operational solutions that meet the needs of airlines and passengers, and contribute to supporting the increasing growth of travel and trade across the African continent.

The entry into the Tanzanian market was based on specialized studies and analyses of growth opportunities in the aviation sector, as Tanzania was chosen as a promising market that is witnessing remarkable development in infrastructure and rapid growth in air traffic, in addition to a stimulating investment environment.

Nasser bin Ahmed Al Sharji, CEO of Transom, said that the company’s launch of its operations in Tanzania represents an important milestone in Transom’s journey towards international expansion, as it continues to strengthen its presence in promising markets by providing integrated operational solutions that enhance operational efficiency, contribute to the development of the aviation system, and improve the passenger experience according to the highest international standards.

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