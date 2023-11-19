Tawazun Council, a government entity that works closely with the UAE Ministry of Defence, today (November 17) signed 10 deals, worth AED1.415 billion ($383 million) with local and international companies on the final day of the Dubai Airshow 2023.

This brings the total value of its deals to AED23.1 billion ($6.28 billion).

The announcement was made during a press conference held by Tawazun Council’s official Spokesmen Zayed Saeed Al Meraikhi and Mona Ahmed Al Jaber, Chief Corporate Communication Officer at Tawazun Council.

Zayed Saeed Al Meraikhi said, the number of contracts signed by Tawazun Council on behalf of the Ministry of Defence with local companies reached 4 contracts, totaling AED392 million on the fifth day of Dubai Airshow 2023.

The contract worth AED178 million was awarded to “Lahab Defence Systems”, an Edge company, to procure Bombs Body, while a AED82 million contract was signed with ADASI, an Edge company, to provide Upgrade Services on Al Saber UAVs.

Other two announced deals with local companies included one with GAL company worth AED93.9 million to provide technical support on VIP Aircrafts, and a contract with Yahsat to provide Technical Support at a value of AED 38 million.

The international contracts announced today by Al Meraikhi, included 6 contracts at a total value of AED1.023 billion.

The first contract was signed with the Swedish company SAAB to procure radars, at a total value AED145 million, while another similar order worth AED262 million was awarded to the French company Thales.

