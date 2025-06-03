Saudi Arabia - Swissport, the world’s leading provider of airport ground services and air cargo handling, yesterday (June 1) launched co-ordinated ground handling operations across the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, welcoming inaugural flights from Air Arabia with celebration events at each location.

The new stations - Hail, Al Jouf, Tabuk, Yanbu, Taif, Abha, and Jizan - join Swissport’s existing network of six airports: Jeddah, Riyadh, Madinah, Dammam, Al-Qassim, and Al Ula, said Swissport in a statement.

This milestone also marks the beginning of a new collaboration with Air Arabia, one of the region’s leading low-cost carriers.

The execution of such a marvellous expansion plan in such a short span of time is attributed to the successful conclusion and signing of the ground handling agreement with Air Arabia that operates to all these airports, it stated.

Dirk Goovaerts, the CEO of Continental Europe, Middle East, Africa & India, and Global Cargo Chair at Swissport, said this launch marks a critical step in Swissport Saudi Arabia’s growth strategy, aligning with the kingdom’s ambitious Vision 2030.

"Expanding our ground operations to 13 airports reflects both our long-term commitment to the Kingdom and our readiness to deliver operational excellence at scale," he stated.

"Our investments in innovation, sustainability, and talent are clear signals of our continued focus on safety, reliability, and world-class service. Together with our trusted partners, we are proud to be shaping the future of aviation in the region," he added.

After having received the license from the authorities on 24 April 2025 for the opening of these airports, it was a great deal of challenge to be ready for the delivery of quality services to the client on June 1.

It included successfully completing the training process of 400+ staff in addition to transporting the fleet of heavy GSE to remotely scattered apart airports.

"In less than merely 40 days of time span, the target was effectively achieved. The entire team at Swissport KSA worked tirelessly and meticulously under the professional and devoted leadership of its CEO Hamad Alhemede together with the effective support of Swissport global and ensured all the seven newly added locations were fully equipped and operationally ready ahead of schedule," stated Goovaerts.

This included setting up infrastructure, recruitment and training of local staff, and the deployment of Swissport’s proven global processes and standards, he said.

Marking one of its largest coordinated go-lives in recent years, Swissport has expanded operations to 13 airports across Saudi Arabia, reinforcing its strategic growth in the Middle East and strengthening its alignment with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030, he added.

Swissport said its on-time performance in the kingdom consistently exceeds 99% - the highest in the country and among the best across its global network.

This outstanding performance reflects Swissport’s operational discipline and its commitment to delivering punctual, high-quality service for airline partners. The dedication, hard work and the passion are the driving force behind the management of SP KSA and its team in achieving such an exciting result in OTP, it stated.

Alhemede said this was a proud moment for Swissport teams across the kingdom. "Our expansion to 13 airports was made possible thanks to the dedication of our local talent and the strength of our Swissport training programs," he stated.

"Our operations are locally led and supported by global experts and international best practices. Together, we are building a future-ready operation that reflects the highest standards of safety, efficiency, and service," he added.

