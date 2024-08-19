Jeddah -- Saudia, the national flag carrier of Saudi Arabia, continues to top the global list for on-time performance (OTP), achieving this milestone for the second time consecutively, according to a report by the independent aviation tracking site, Cirium, for July 2024.



The report indicates that Saudia has achieved an on-time arrival rate of 88.12% and an on-time departure rate of 88.15%, operating 16,503 flights across its network of over 100 destinations in four continents.



Saudia Group Director General Eng. Ibrahim Al-Omar said in a press release issued today: “At Saudia Group, achieving a high OTP has been a shared objective, as it directly impacts guest satisfaction. We have successfully maintained it during this year’s peak seasons, a testament to the collaborative efforts of the entire Saudia Group and relevant stakeholders in the aviation industry. Sustaining our leadership in this area requires continuous dedication and resilience in overcoming the numerous challenges within the aviation sector globally.”



In the coming years, Saudia will take delivery of 103 new aircraft, aligning with the airline’s strategy to double seating capacity and expand to new global destinations, as well as its commitment to bringing the world to the Kingdom in line with Vision 2030.