SHANGHAI — King Abdulaziz International Airport (KAIA) in Jeddah ranked third among Middle Eastern airports in the 2024 Asia-Pacific and Middle East Air Connectivity Index, the Airports Council International (ACI) announced during the Air Connectivity 2025 Conference held in Shanghai.



The index evaluates airports based on key metrics including flight frequency, destination diversity, geographic location, market size, economic indicators, quality of air connectivity, airline network integration, and overall traveler experience.



Eng. Mazen Johar, CEO of Jeddah Airports Company, said the ranking marks a significant milestone for KAIA, reflecting the airport’s growing regional and global role in aviation.



He noted that the achievement is the result of sustained efforts to enhance connectivity and expand the airport’s global reach in line with the company’s strategic vision.



Johar reaffirmed the company's commitment to operational excellence and expanding KAIA’s role as a global aviation hub. This includes further developing air connectivity routes, improving infrastructure, and enhancing the overall passenger experience in line with Saudi Arabia’s ambitions to serve as a strategic center in global air transport.

