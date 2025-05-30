IndiGo's Turkish Airlines lease has been extended by three months, less than the six-month extension allowed under current rules, India's aviation regulator said on Friday, giving the Indian airline a temporary boost in its international expansion plans.

There has been public pressure on the Indian government to review its business ties with Turkey after Ankara's support for Pakistan during a recent conflict with India, which sparked public anger and boycott of Turkish products, including chocolates, coffee and clothing.

IndiGo was not immediately available for a comment on Friday.

IndiGo has had a codeshare partnership with Turkish Airlines since 2018 and has used that pact to connect travelers from India to a growing number of destinations in Europe and the U.S. in the last few years, making Istanbul an important hub for India's largest domestic airline.

Since 2023, Turkish has leased to IndiGo two Boeing 777 aircraft with pilots and some crew. The aircraft presently operates on the Delhi-Istanbul and Mumbai-Istanbul routes, allowing IndiGo to carry more passengers, compared with the narrowbodies it operated earlier.

IndiGo has been leasing widebody aircraft to tide over aircraft delivery delays and expand internationally. The airline expects its first Airbus A350 by early 2027 and the long-range A321XLR this financial year.

The agreement with Turkish has faced calls to be scrapped. Rival Air India has lobbied Indian officials to halt the leasing tie-up, citing the business impact as well as security concerns sparked by Turkish support for Pakistan, Reuters reported earlier this month.

IndiGo has previously defended the Turkish partnership, saying it offers multiple benefits to Indian travelers and boosts aviation growth and jobs.

The government's move to give an extension follows its announcement earlier this month revoking the security clearance of Turkish ground handling service firm Celebi, citing national security, inviting a lawsuit from the Indian arm of the Turkish firm.

(Reporting by Abhijith Ganapavaram in New Delhi and Nandan Mandayam in Bengaluru; Editing by David Holmes)